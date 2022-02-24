Watch
Remains of missing Madison County woman found, 2 arrested

Madison County Sheriff's Office
Megan Martinez, 27, was found dead two weeks after she was reported missing.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Feb 24, 2022
MADISONVILLE, Texas — The search for a missing woman comes to a tragic end.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the body of 27-year-old Megan Martinez was found.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Megan’s family at this time," said the sheriff's office. "Megan’s remains have been located and two arrests have been made."

The sheriff's office has not said where her body was found or who was arrested.

Martinez was reported missing Feb. 9. She was last seen four days earlier.

At the time, the sheriff's office said Martinez "may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury."

The sheriff's office is expected to release more details about the case "in the near future."

