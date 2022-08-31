Watch Now
Referee shortage causes changes, impact felt in Central Texas

KXXV
FALLS COUNTY, Texas — This Friday, high school football teams for Mart and Marlin were scheduled to compete, but due to an official shortage for the sport, the game was moved up to Thursday.

The head football coach for Mart High School, Kevin Hoffman, says they are willing to change schedules as needed to get adequate officials for the games. He also added that fans, coaches and players need to treat the officials better in the future, as they give up their personal time to officiate.

Nelson Barnes is the secretary for the Texas Association of Sports Officials in Waco. Barnes shared they will need to pay the referees more if they intend on hiring more.

He said the pay may not seem worth it for people who are having to give up four to six hours for a game, to only receive $100.

