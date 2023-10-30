WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent Film Festival, formerly known as Deep in the Heart, announces the return of "Reel Stories: Inspiring Real Change." During the four day festival you will explore Texas with Matthew McConaughey, see how bowling could save America, discover the roots of Juneteenth, and listen to the songs and stories of a Waco legend.

The films will be shown at Baylor University on November 14 and Art Center Waco from November 16-18, doors will open at 7 pm. Each film is accompanied by free food from local favorites and live performances by local artists. The event is free and open to the public. You can visit the Reel Stories Waco website to RSVP your seats to claim a spot.

Schedule

Tuesday, November 14

Film: Join or Die

A film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America may depend on it. Follow the story of America’s civic unraveling through the work of Robert Putnam, whose legendary Bowling Alone findings light a path out of our democracy’s crisis. Presented by Baylor Institute for Studies of Religion, Baylor Department of Film and Digital Media, Truett Seminary Program for the Future Church, Program for the Future Church, and Baylor Spiritual Life. Immediately followed by Q&A with the film directors.

*Film will be shown at Fudge Auditorium at Hurd Welcome Center at Baylor University.

Thursday, November 16

Film: Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story

Directed by award winning filmmaker Ben Masters, Deep in the Heart is a visually stunning celebration of Texas’ diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife found nowhere else. Told through the eyes of wildlife species ranging from the mysterious blind catfish to the elusive mountain lion, the film follows our ever-changing relationship with the natural world and how we affect it. Narrated by beloved Texan, Matthew McConaughey, the film aims to safeguard our remaining wild places and to recognize the importance of Texas’ conservation on a continental scale. A moderate discussion on wildlife conservation will follow.

Food by Segovia Wine Bar

Enjoy tapas, small bites and rich flavors inspired by Spain and Portugal

Music by David Harness

Singer/songwriter originally from North Texas but now calls Waco home. He has been unapologetically playing “Soul Country” for over twenty years. David's stage show is relaxed and honest. His passion for songwriting and storytelling allows people a front-row seat to the world through his eyes.

Friday, November 17

Film: Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom

A Black American is troubled by the legacy of American slavery and the misuse of Christianity to justify it. He travels throughout Texas discovering how the Juneteenth reveals faith and a fight for freedom in an unjust society.

Food by Tru Jamaica

Tempting Texas tummies with a taste of Jamaica. Ya Man!!!

Live music by Waco Community Choir

Waco Community Choir ministers God's word and love through song. God, in His infinite wisdom and power, established, before the foundation of the world, the dynamo known as The Waco Community Choir! Stellar & Dove nominated, established in 2012.

Saturday, November 18

Film: Honoring Jules Bledsoe

Join us for an evening filled with live performances, storytelling, archive footage and a short documentary - honoring Waco's own Jules Bledsoe on the occasion of his 125th birthday.

Food by Curry's Gourmet Catering

Specializing in gourmet catering, custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more for any occasion.

Live music by Sylvia Jones and Cezary Karwowski

Sylvia D. Jones is a soprano, songwriter, and educator. Audiences have acclaimed her singing as “angelic,” “full of passion,” “and tear-jerking.” Gifted with versatility, Ms. Jones sings a variety of genres from classical to gospel music. She is a graduate of the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Music in Music Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Music-Voice. She has also obtained her Master of Music in Church Music from Baylor University. Sylvia has studied under Cyndia Sieden, Carrie Shaw, and Amy Petrongelli. Maintaining her lifelong endeavor to grow as a musician, Ms. Jones is currently studying for her doctorate in Church Music at Baylor where she studies voice with Dr. Kimberly Monzón. Ms. Jones recently debuted at Carnegie Hall as a soloist in the Baylor University Semper Pro Musica Winners Recital. She was also a featured soloist in the 2022 production of “A Baylor Christmas.”

Films and Art

Before the films, explore Art Center Waco's 50th Anniversary Showcase. Art Center Waco has featured many talented artists, students, and art organizations for the past 50 years. As a celebration they will hold an exhibit featuring many of these artists. The exhibit opens on November 9, 2023 and will run through January 20, 2024.

Event Sponsors

Art Center Waco

Art Center Waco, a public, nonprofit institution, enriches lives by deepening, understanding, exploration, and appreciation through engagement with programs, exhibitions, collections, and collaborations. Art Center Waco works to be an innovative curator and presenter of premier exhibitions, both at the Center and in our mobile gallery, that inspire ideas, artistic contributions and endeavors, as well as conversations that are important and relevant to our world today.

﻿Creative Waco

As Waco and McLennan County's arts agency, Creative Waco works to develop successful strategies for growing and supporting our cultural and creative community. It provides a platform for "joined up thinking," allowing community members to set goals, access new funding, evaluate impact and identify needs.

Through partnerships with the City of Waco, County and local arts organizations, we are able to grow the strategic framework needed to support the community's creative identity. The mission to build on what we already have to make Waco the kind of city that attracts locals and visitors that help artists of all kinds thrive, support young creatives as they kickstart their careers, and provide aid to arts organizations and professionals as they strengthen their skills, bring incredible experiences and opportunities here.

Waco Independent Film Festival

Consistently ranking in FilmFreeway’s Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals in the World, Waco Indie brings our Central Texas community together through independent film. Established in 2016, we engage audiences with films from major festivals and Texas talent. We build networks and careers through our industry education and promotion. Add in some chips & salsa with our own Waco Indie magic, and we create one of the most unique experiences on the festival circuit. Recently recognized as one of MovieMaker Magazine's 20 Great Festivals for First Time MovieMakers. For more information visitwww.wacoindie.com, and follow us on Facebook.com and Instagram.com

