Record inflation hitting Texans' savings as back-to-school shopping continues

School is back in session and for parents and teachers alike, that means it's time to purchase back-to-school supplies.

The annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.5 percent for the 12 months ending in July 2022.

Rising 9.1 percent since last year — this figure represents the most chance since November 1981, according to U.S. Labor Department.

The prices of goods are rising, including textbooks, composition books and other back-to-school necessities.

Teacher Christopher Owusu from Copperas Cove ISD said, “For composition notebooks, it used to cost 49 cents, but now it's more so like $1.50 and that adds up if a parent has multiple children for them to get the school supplies...therefore the grab-n-go covered that brunt to where the parents may not have it we have it in the classroom.”

