Rapper Snoop Dog holding concert in Waco today

Snoop Dogg is making an appearance in Waco tonight, July 5, for a tour series that sold out tickets in 2 hours.

The celebrity personality is hosting a concert, part of his 'Snoop Dogg vs. DJ Snoopadelic' tour, at The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill located on 511 South 8th Street in Downtown Waco.

The event starts at 8:30 pm, and while tickets for this show are sold out it looks like the venue will continue to feature celebrity lineups; with Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performing at the venue earlier this year.

For more information about future events visit the venue's website.