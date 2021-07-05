Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rapper Snoop Dog holding concert in Waco today

items.[0].image.alt
Invision
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
snoop-dogg.jpg
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 19:27:08-04

Snoop Dogg is making an appearance in Waco tonight, July 5, for a tour series that sold out tickets in 2 hours.

The celebrity personality is hosting a concert, part of his 'Snoop Dogg vs. DJ Snoopadelic' tour, at The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill located on 511 South 8th Street in Downtown Waco.

The event starts at 8:30 pm, and while tickets for this show are sold out it looks like the venue will continue to feature celebrity lineups; with Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performing at the venue earlier this year.

For more information about future events visit the venue's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg