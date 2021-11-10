Watch
Rapper Nelly coming to Waco for Nov. 21 performance

AP
This combination photo shows, from left, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and rapper Nelly, who will participate in Live Nation's “Live from the Drive-In,” concert series taking place July 10-12. (AP Photo)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 10, 2021
Rapper Nelly is making his way to Waco, "and this time it's the full band," according to the announcement.

Tickets are on sale for Nelly's performance at The Backyard Stage, Bar and Grill on Sunday, November 21. The Grammy award-winning rapper performed at the same location this year, as the venue continues to feature celebrity lineups.

General admission tickets are currently being sold at $110. Doors open at 6 p.m. will cost $120 the day of the performance. For more information about VIP and meet and greet tickets click here.

The venue is located at 511 South 8th Street in Downtown Waco.

