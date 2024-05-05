Watch Now
Rain, storms lead to flooding across Central Texas

Saturday night's rainfall led to road closures, property damage Sunday
Credit Amanda Speer McAdams2.jpg
Amanda Speer McAdams in Valley Mills<br/>
Credit Amanda Speer McAdams2.jpg
Posted at 1:01 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 14:31:06-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Saturday night's storms left some residents across Central Texas without power and water inside their homes.

Credit Amanda Speer McAdams3.jpg

Roads across parts of Bosque, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Coryell and other counties remain closed due to high waters from creek and river overflow.

Fort Parker State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife

"The Bosque River and many creeks are out of their banks and creating hazards across the county," the Bosque County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook. "Several swift water rescues have already been conducted and some evacuations have begun."

Per Clifton Police, both Highway 6 and FM 219 leading out of Clifton are shut down, leaving some residents effectively cut off from leaving town.

Lyndel Lucas/Lampasas RubberNeckin News

"Any evacuees or those stuck in town due to the flooding may go to the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall," wrote the department on Facebook.

The baseball field in Valley Mills was underwater, but according to Amanda Speer McAdams, talks are already underway to host games in Crawford in the meantime.

Amanda Speer McAdams in Valley Mills

"Coryell County is experiencing serious flooding with impassible and damaged roads, debris blocking roadways and some vehicle entrapments," says Heather Ashley of the Coryell County Sheriff's Office. They're urging residents in the county to avoid all low water crossings and avoid any unnecessary travel until the situation improves.

Video also shows the Lampasas River with elevated levels, as well as road shutdowns across Lampasas County.

Lyndel Lucas/Lampasas RubberNeckin News

Emergency relief efforts are underway in Adamsville, where some homes have flooded.

Credit Lacy Lakeview PD Location Spring Lake Road.jpg

Low road crossings have also been affected in the Waco area, with officials urging caution when water is above the roadway.

