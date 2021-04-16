Public advised to recover personal property, vessels at Uncle Gus' Marina ahead of closure

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials at Whitney Lake are advising the public to recover all personal property and vessels ahead of the closure of Uncle Gus’ Marina at Whitney Lake.

Physical closure of the marina will begin at the close of business, Wednesday April 21, 2021, pursuant to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to officials.

Patrons and guests of Uncle Gus’ Marina are encouraged to recover all personal property and vessels from the marina prior to the closure date.

Access to the marina after the closure date will be limited and must be coordinated through the Whitney Lake Office, by calling 254-622-3332.

This closure is specific to the marina at the Uncle Gus’ Marina only.

Other private marinas and other private concessionaires may be available for services during this time, officials said.

Individuals are encouraged to call those locations in advance to determine availability.

