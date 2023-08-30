Programs helping to reduce high water and energy bills for Central Texans

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many households in Central Texas may be noticing increases to their utility bills this summer, creating financial concerns for many families.

The Texas Utility Help program is providing assistance to those households through a partnership with the City of Waco.

The program, which is designed specifically for low income households and renters, provides financial assistance to eligible households by directly paying utility companies on behalf of the household.

The payments made by Texas Utility Help are issued as grants that households do not need to repay, according to their website.

According to the Texas Utility Help website, their Energy Program covers electricity, gas and propane financial assistance by covering, "total past due amounts plus up to $2,400 for future payments depending on household income."

The website also says its Water Program, covering water and wastewater utilities, provides financial assistance by covering, "total past due amounts plus future payments through Sept. 30, 2023 depending on household income."

Eligibility requirements state that households must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty line and have at least one household occupant be a U.S. citizen or qualified alien.

This is not the only assistance on the table for Central Texans, however.

Hill Country Community Action is a nonprofit providing energy and water assistance programs to households at or below 150% the federal poverty line.

Their programs provides water restoration services for disconnected households and payments to reduce utility burdens. The nonprofit says they prioritize households based on their utility burden, poverty level and the presence of a vulnerable household member.

Helping Hands Ministry is providing assistance to East Bell County residents in crisis situations involving their energy utilities by providing one-time payments. They do not have income-based eligibility requirements when applying for their programs.

25 News has provided links to each website below for those looking to apply and looking for more information regarding these assistance programs.

