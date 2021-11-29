'Prayers for his family': Community rallies behind injured Limestone deputy

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — A Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy is hospitalized after sustaining injuries Saturday night.

Deputy Evans was involved in a single-vehicle accident while responding to a call, according to a Facebook post by the Limestone County Sheriff's office.

The injured deputy has since undergone surgery and is expected to recover.

Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley sending thoughts and prayers to the deputy, saying, "He will be ok and recover by the grace of God," wrote Shipley via Facebook.