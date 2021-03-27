Prayer vigils planned in honor of DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Prayer vigils have been planned in Central Texas in honor of DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot near Mexia Friday night and remains in critical condition.

The search for the suspect, DeArthur Pinson Jr. is still underway.

In Waco, a prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 Saturday at the PF Chang's located at 5511 Crosslake Pkwy, Waco, TX 76712.

"Gathering will begin at 7:30pm and prayer service will begin at 8pm," according to the Facebook event.

Another prayer vigil is planned at the Freestone Courthouse at 7pm Saturday.

Details on the Freestone County vigil were posted by the Fairfield Fire Department.

According to DPS, Trooper Walker is in critical condition at Baylor Scott & White.