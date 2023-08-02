Power outage in Holland due to 18-wheeler accident: City of Holland

HOLLAND, Texas — Multiple homes in Holland are without power after an 18-wheeler struck a power line and transformer at El Paso and Lexington Street, according to the city.

In a Facebook post, the City of Holland said that Oncore is working to restore the power but it may take until Wednesday evening. The city said that once power is restored, cable, internet and phone services will also need to be repaired.

The city said the driver of the 18-wheeler has been identified and cited by authorities. The driver was leaving a school after a delivery when the incident happened, the city also said.

No injuries have been reported.

The city will continue to provide updates as they become available.