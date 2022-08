WACO, Texas — One-third of the food we eat is at risk due to the climate crisis endangering butterflies and bees.

Scientists announced the monarch butterfly is dangerously close to extinction.

KXXV

Some wildlife experts say losing pollinators, including butterflies, would affect about 30 percent of the food supply.

KXXV

We’ll have more on what experts are doing to help produce more pollinators in Waco tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.