CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 60-year-old woman has been arrested after she threatened to shoot people during a dispute over a parking space.

The incident happened at the 1100 block of Leopard on Nov. 24. Officer responded to a disturbance and arrived to find out the dispute was over a parking space. Police say Rossie Dennis pointed a handgun at the victims and threatened to shoot them.

Police identified Dennis from a video captured by one of the victims. Here are images from the incident, provided by Diane Reyes.

Corpus Christi police say the arrest of Dennis happened Tuesday evening, on an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Dennis was transported to the City Detention Center for processing. Her bond is set at $50,000.

