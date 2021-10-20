Police: Student punches, assaults disabled schoolteacher as part of viral TikTok challenge

An 18-year-old Louisiana student is being accused of continuing to violently punch a disabled schoolteacher, as part of a viral TikTok challenge.

The Covington Police Department said Larrianna Jackson, a Covington High School student, "viciously attacked" a 64-year-old schoolteacher. Jackson is being charged with Battery of School Teacher, a felony, and was transported to St. Tammany Parish Jail. Police said the teacher was transported to a local hospital due to injuries.

“Officers on scene were also provided a video that captured the entire incident," said police. "In the video, you can see the schoolteacher sitting at her desk where she appears to be talking to Larrianna Jackson. After a moment, Jackson punches the teacher, causing the teacher to fall to the ground. As the teacher fell to the ground, Jackson continues to violently closed fist punch the teacher."

Covington police said they learned later that this assault may have been the result of a viral social media challenge on TikTok.

"The Covington Police Department would like to remind everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly," said the police department. "This matter is still under investigation and more arrests for forthcoming."