KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) Police in Killeen said they are seeing a rise in fentanyl use within our neighborhoods. In a Facebook post, officials said the uptick is concerning and added how the synthetic opioid is 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

According to Killeen PD, even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly. The social media post also asked the community to be more vigilant and work together to keep everyone safe.

See KPD's full Facebook post below: