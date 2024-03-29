Watch Now
Police searching for missing Temple woman believed to be in danger

Posted at 11:38 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 12:38:34-04

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Temple woman who they believe could be in danger.

50-year-old Erin Claire Bertran—who also goes by Kyle—was reported missing on March 28.

The sheriff's office said Erin was last seen in the West Ben White area of South Austin on March 27 around 7:15 p.m.

She might be driving a dark blue 2005 Toyota 4Runner, with the Texas license plate number DG4G096.

It is unknown what Erin was wearing last.

Erin is about 5'10", weighs around 100lbs, and has long dark hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said she is using crutches due to a broken leg and she has a history of mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5412.

