The Milam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man from Rockdale.

Police said they are trying to locate Edward James Castillo who is currently listed as a missing person. Castillo is a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, and he is 5' and 7" in height.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (254) 697-7033, or Rockdale police at (512) 446-3436. A tip can also be submitted online.