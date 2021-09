The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Luis Angel Alvarado.

According to police, Alvarado has an active murder warrant for the death of 31-year-old Santos Cedillo.

Cedillo was shot and killed Monday, Sept. 20, at the 1400 block of Somerset Road.

The suspect, Alvarado, has distinctive facial tattoos.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (210) 207-7635, in reference to SAPD21187150.