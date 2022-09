TEMPLE, Texas — A 14-year-old from Temple is declared missing, police said.

Aniah Andino was last seen Tuesday in the 1100 block of South 21st. Street. Police did not specify the time of day Andino was last seen.

Temple Police Department Aniah Andino, 14

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches and is approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those aware of her whereabouts are urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.