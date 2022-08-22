Investigation underway after deadly crash on NB I-35 in Lorena

LORENA, Texas — Lorena police are now investigating after a deadly crash on the northbound side of I-35 early Monday morning.

According to the Lorena Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the interstate between exits 324 and 325 at 3:49 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved in a crash. One of them was on fire.

That fire is now out.

However, firefighters say at least one person has died. The exact number is not clear though. Families are currently being notified.

Currently, all northbound lanes of the interstate are shut down from exits 322 to 325.

DPS is assisting with the investigation.