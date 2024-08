KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating a crash that left one pedestrian critically injured.

Officers were sent out to the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Road after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say that the vehicle hit the man while turning left at the intersection of West Elms Road.

The found a man in the road with severe injuries. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

No injuries were reported by the driver and two passengers of the SUV.