Police: One man fatally shot, suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — On Wednesday, the Waco Police Department said it had arrested a suspect in connection to an overnight shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 2400 South 21st Street. When officials arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was confirmed dead.

Police said they have arrested 24-year-old Joshua Chappell on a manslaughter charge.

The investigation is still ongoing but there is no threat to the public at this time.

