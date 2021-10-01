Police: Madisonville man arrested on numerous charges, sexual assault of a child

A Madisonville man was arrested on Thursday on numerous charges including the sexual assault of a child, according to police.

Detectives with the Madisonville Police Department began an ongoing investigation in early June, which developed into the arrest of Tristan Howard Morgan.

"Morgan has been charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors," said the police department.

Morgan is charged with two counts of harboring of a runaway, one count of sexual assault of a child, and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and/or marijuana to a child, according to Madisonville police.

Morgan was booked into the Madison County Sheriff's Office Jail with a bond set at $201,000.00, said police.