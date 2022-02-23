Watch
Teague police: Woman found dead outside Brookshire Brothers, homicide investigation underway

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 1:02 PM, Feb 23, 2022
TEAGUE, Texas — Teague police say they are now investigating a woman found dead inside a vehicle Wednesday as a homicide.

Around 5 a.m. police were dispatched to the Brookshire Brothers, located at 220 Loop 255 Teague, on reports of a woman found unconscious.

Upon arrival, officers determined the woman had already died.

Texas Rangers, Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, and Freestone County Attorney’s Office are all currently assisting Teague Police with the investigation.

This case remains active and ongoing.

