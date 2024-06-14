Police investigating two deaths in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating the death of two individuals.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of South Henderson. They found two people dead at the location.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division has opened a death investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

