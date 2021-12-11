Police in Texas searching for second runaway juvenile, after one safely located

Police in East Texas are still searching for a 14-year-old runaway boy who has been missing for almost a month.

The Lufkin Police Department said Haylee “Noah” Szabo, ran away from home with 15-year-old Angelique “Alex” Stasney who was found safe.

Stasney, however, refuses to give investigators Szabo's location, police said.

"Stasney told investigators that Szabo is safe but would not tell them Szabo’s location," said Lufkin police. "Before Stasney was found in Dallas, there were possible sightings of them in Lufkin around Motel 6, the Azalea Trail, Ward Park, and Kiwanis Park."

Police said they are continuing to search for Szabo, who identifies as male and is described as 5’3, with blue eyes and short, shaggy, black hair. His birthday is in four days, according to police.

"Szabo’s mother said Szabo was last seen wearing black shorts with a black Sonic shirt and a cross dangle earring in the left ear," said Lufkin police.

Lufkin police said so far Stasney has told investigators that the two camped together in a wooded area in the county off Scotty Beard Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call (936) 633-0356, or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS to remain anonymous.