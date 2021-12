The Comanche Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted for sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone who has information about Eddie A. Guerrero's whereabouts to call Sergeant Brian Dirickson or Investigator David Lowry at (325) 356-3074, or (325) 356-2222 after business hours.

"This subject is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," said Comanche police.