Detectives ask the public on location, identity of man involved in recent theft

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department's criminal investigation division is asking for the public's assistance regarding a crime Monday.

Walmart at 2020 Heights Drive was the location of a recent theft.

Police said the individual depicted was involved but did not further explain details of their involvement.

Descriptions of the stolen items were not provided.

Those with information regarding whereabouts or identity are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (254)-953-5400 option #2 with the case number 22HH009555.