Police chase ends in Troy after car attempts to ram trooper's vehicle

WACO, TX — Around 8:30 Monday, April 26, morning DPS Troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver on Southbound I-35 near mile marker 345 in Waco when they spotted a gray Toyota Tacoma. The truck began evading police.

While pursuing the Tacoma, a Nissan sedan attempted to ram a trooper's vehicle. The sedan was unsuccessful and a pursuit of both vehicles began.

The chase continued into Bell County where a trooper used their vehicle to stop the sedan near mile marker 306. After being stopped, the driver of the sedan took off on foot, but was arrested shortly after. The driver is being charged with evading arrest of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault of a police officer. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Another trooper used their vehicle to stop the Tacoma on Northbound I-35 near mile marker 302. The driver was arrested for evading arrest of a motor vehicle and taken to McLennan County Jail.