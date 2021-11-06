Police: Central Texas woman arrested for abandoning puppy in park without food, water

The Falls County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Central Texas woman for allegedly abandoning her puppy in a park without food or water, after she was unable to rehome the animal.

Police said Alyce Everton attempted to rehome the puppy, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, via Facebook. Everton was unable to rehome the dog in three days, so according to police she drove to the Falls on the Brazos Park and abandoned the puppy on Friday, Oct. 22.

"Everton also failed to provide food, water, care, shelter to the extent required to maintain the animal in a state of good health and failed to provide the proper veterinary care," said the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Police said almost a week later, an on-duty deputy found the puppy while on patrol. Law enforcement made efforts to locate the owner, and were able to find Everton with the community's assistance.

"After an investigation by Deputy Murray it was determined Everton did not want the dog," said the Falls County Sheriff's Office. "Austin Boxer Rescue immediately responded and took the dog to Temple for a full exam."

According to the Falls County Sheriff's Office, a person commits an offense if they knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly abandon an animal in their custody without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person.

Everton was arrested for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, she was arrested in Marlin and is being held at Falls County Jail on a $10,000 bond.