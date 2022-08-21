Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide

BRYAN, Texas — Two were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.

Officers were investigating a disturbance occurring in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive, police said. A suspect involved returned to the scene around 7:30 a.m. and shot at a resident and an officer, then fled the scene. Around an hour later, Texas DPS officials located the suspect in pursuit between Hillsboro and Waco. The suspect subsequently shot himself and died from his injuries.

Police said both the resident and officer suffered minor injuries.

Police did not specify the earlier disturbance and if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.