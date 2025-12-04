Police: 79-year-old man fatally hit by car in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police Department said an investigation is underway after a man was fatally hit by a car late Wednesday night.

According to a press release, police were called out to the 2400 block of S. 21st St. in Waco around 10 p.m. That's when they discovered a 79-year-old man had been struck by a Chevy Impala driving north on the road. The man was taken to a nearby hospital but was later confirmed dead.

Police did confirm that the driver of the Impala stayed on scene and is cooperative in the ongoing investigation. An arrest has not been and the victim's identity has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more details.