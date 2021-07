KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple agencies investigating fatal plane crash in Killeen.

Just before 5:30 pm Sunday evening, the Killeen Police Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Killeen Fire Department responded to a plane crash on E. Trimmier Road.

KPD reported that the plane left the New Braunfels Regional Airport and was headed towards Skylark Field airport when it crashed.

The solo occupant of the plane died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.