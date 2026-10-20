KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Peaceable Kingdom Retreat, a Bell County camp for people of all abilities, is back after a group of local families stepped in to save it.

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Peaceable Kingdom Retreat of Bell County camp for all abilities reopens

The Central Texas retreat has new owners, and once again people are returning to a camp designed to give those with disabilities a chance to experience the great outdoors.

"The idea was somebody would come in and buy it and develop it, and Peaceful Kingdom would disappear forever... We couldn't let that happen," Blayne Alaniz, executive director, said.

Last year, the Children's Charity of Texas announced the camp had gotten too expensive to run and that it was selling it off. A group of local families came together, formed a nonprofit and bought the property in March.

After renovations, the camp has now reopened. For families like Doris Faught's, its return is personal.

"It was heartbreaking to know that there wasn't going to be a place that Logan would be able to participate and enjoy activities like he had before," Faught said.

Her 19-year-old son Logan has a rare genetic disease and uses a wheelchair. Years ago, this camp gave him the chance to experience something his mom wasn't sure he ever would.

"He got to experience what camp was like... archery and zip lining. I mean, he's in a wheelchair, and so he freely was zip lining down the line," Faught said.

Now, those same opportunities are back. After Logan recently returned with his work program, Faught says it didn't take long for the old memories to come rushing back.

"He came home, and that's all he could talk about was his friends and what they did... it brought back those memories to him," Faught said.

The retreat will host an adult-only event November 5 from 6 to 8 p.m., giving community members a chance to see the revitalized camp and learn more about its return.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

