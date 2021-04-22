Watch
Part of Copperas Cove without water after main water line damaged

Posted at 3:04 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 16:04:24-04

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Part of Copperas Cove is without water after a main water line was damaged in the area of E Bus US 190 and MLK Jr. Drive.

The water department has turned off the line, which services the northside of E Bus US 190 from approximately The Bru Thru, located in the 1900 block, to Discount Tire, located in the 2600 block.

Businesses and apartment buildings along the area will lose water for the next several hours while repairs are made.

The City of Copperas Cove will announce once repairs have been made and if a boil water notice is needed.

