Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal music legend, dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the pioneering heavy metal singer whose star turn on reality TV endeared him to a new generation of fans, has died. He was 76 years old.

Below is a statement from his family:

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

His death comes just weeks after Osbourne reunited with his bandmates for a farewell show in Birmingham's Villa Park soccer stadium — his home city in England.

The singer was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, and said in an interview then with "Good Morning America" that it had been "terribly challenging."