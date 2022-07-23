Overnight stabbing leaves 1 male critically injured in Temple: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are investigating an overnight stabbing leaving a male critically wounded.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday near the 1700 block of East Avenue I., officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a disturbance and found a male suffering from stab wounds.

Police said the male was transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital. His condition remains unknown. Police have not identified a suspect or motive.

Officials urge those with information to contact the Temple Police Department at (254)-298-5500. Anonymous reporting is available with the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477.