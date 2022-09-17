Overnight rollover crash near Baylor campus kills passenger

WACO, Texas — An early Saturday rollover crash in Waco results in the death of a passenger and the arrest of the driver.

Around 2:30 a.m. at the 3100 Block of South Third Street Saturday, 19-year-old Norman Nyamandi, allegedly intoxicated, was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway, officials said.

Police said an unidentified female passenger was in Nyamandi's vehicle when he lost control and flipped and rolled, after hitting the empty parked vehicle.

The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police did not specify if the passenger was secured in her seat.

The Waco Police Department officially charged Norman Nyamandi with intoxication manslaughter. Authorities did not specify was possible substances were used.

Officials have notified next of kin.