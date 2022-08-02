Overnight fire destroys specialty Waco restaurant

WACO, Texas — A structure fire took place late Monday night destroying a local restaurant that opened during the pandemic.

Madea's Southern Soul Food on 1209 North Loop Drive burned down around 10:40 p.m., according to the Waco Fire Department. The restaurant first opened in 2020 by Waco resident Harlem Walton by the restaurant's air conditioner that was left running overnight, according to Walton.

Walton told 25 News he would leave their air conditioner on due to its small size; its size caused the restaurant to cool at a slow rate.

Walton said he received a call around 10 p.m. Monday night that his restaurant was on fire. When Walton arrived at his restaurant, Waco fire was already present putting out the fire.

Walton's friends and family organized a GoFundMe to help reopen their restaurant.

This story is developing with additional information to be aired at 5 and 6 p.m tonight.