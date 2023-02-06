'Our hero': Family launches GoFundMe after brother saves electrocuted daughter

GROESBECK, Texas — A Central Texas family is collecting funds after a fallen power line on the driveway electrocuted their children.

The family said Anniston Kate, nicknamed "Nannie", was electrocuted Wednesday after spotting a fire outside on their driveway.

Kate reportedly walked outside to find the cause behind the driveway fire and unknowingly grabbed a powerline downed by the recent winter storm.

The family said 'Nannie' was saved by her 10-year-old brother Connor who heard her screaming, ran outside and grabbed her hand.

The family said Connor was electrocuted immediately - resulting in second-degree burns to his hand.

Pulling her off the live wire, the family said their son saved their daughter's life.

"He is our HERO and the reason that Nannie is alive with us today," the family said in a statement.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help the family with medical expenses as 'Nannie' faces several more weeks of hospitalization.

To donate today, click here.