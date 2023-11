WACO, Texas — A person has been shot in a late-night shooting at a Waco apartment complex. No arrests have been made, according to the Waco Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene at North Sixth Street, they said they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police confirmed with 25 News this morning that no arrests have been made.

