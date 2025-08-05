I-35 North shut down after one person killed in Temple morning crash

TEMPLE — Temple police said a man died after slamming into the back of a vehicle on I-35 Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at exit 298 on I-35 North. Investigators said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The highway will be closed at exit 299 for several hours as police continue their investigation.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.