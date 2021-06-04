One person is dead after a major vehicle crash in Freestone County

FREESTONE COUNTY — Texas DPS Troopers were dispatched to a major crash involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on May 28, 2021, at approximately 4:39 pm on IH-45.

35-year-old David Isaac Simmons, a Tow Truck Operator from Fairfield, Texas, was attempting to pull a vehicle in the center median with emergency lights activated on his tow truck.

A 22-year-old woman from Houston, operating a 2020 Toyota Corolla, was traveling on the inside lane toward to tow truck when it moved to the outside lane and changed lanes when it was unsafe.

The Toyota collided with a 2014 Volvo sedan operated by a 33-year-old woman from Dallas.

After crashing into the Volvo, the Toyota crossed back into the inside lane, drove up the extended rollback and became airborne.

The Toyota crashed into Simmons as he was using the control box on the driver's side.

Simmons was transported to Hillcrest Medical Center Waco where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Simmons was pronounced deceased at 1:25 pm on May 30, 2021, by Justice of the Peace, Dianne Hensley.

An investigation into the crash is still active and open.

