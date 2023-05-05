One person hurt after overnight shooting, burglary in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — Temple police are searching for three suspects Friday morning, following an overnight shooting and robbery.

Officers responded to a home on Kacie Dr. just after 2:30 a.m., where they found the victim.

They say the suspects entered the home, stole electronics and other items, and then shot the victim before leaving.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers can report anonymously.