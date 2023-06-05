One person hurt after early morning shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — Temple police are searching for at least one suspect Monday morning, after two early morning shootings.

Officers were first dispatched to the 400 block of S. 32nd St. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found two homes and a vehicle shot, but they did not find a victim.

Shortly after, officers were called to the 1200 block of S. 26th St., where officers found a man shot.

First responders took the man to Baylor Scott & White. He is expected to be okay.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time. It's also not clear right now whether the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can report anonymously.