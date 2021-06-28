One person has died following a two-vehicle crash outside of Robinson

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, at approximately 11:30 am, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM 434 and E. Rocket Road, outside Robinson.

A Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on FM 434 when it crashed into a Dodge Challenger that entered the intersection from E. Rocket Road. The Challenger failed to yield the right of way to the Ford.

The driver of the Dodge, Ashley Bagley, 35, of Lorena, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott and White to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported and the investigation is still ongoing. The next of kin has been notified.

