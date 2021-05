KILLEEN, TEXAS — Shortly after 10:30 this morning, the United States Marshals Office were serving a federal arrest warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue, when shots were fired.

Killeen Police reported that one person is dead.

The U.S. Marshals Office and the Texas Rangers will be investigating the incident.

Authorities say there is no immediate danger to the public.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more information.