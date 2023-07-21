One man dead after 18-wheeler crash in Troy

TROY, Texas — A man is dead after a single vehicle accident involving a 18-wheeler crashed in the 200 block of S. Central Avenue in Troy, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday, where police responded to the scene on the I-35 service road.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, identified as Raul Omar Campos Jr., 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, according an autopsy by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey. His next of kin has been notified.

Authorities said that an initial investigation determined the vehicle's trailer struck a guardrail, crossed a grass median and turned on its side where it slid to a stop.

The cab of the vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames, police said.

Authorities said an investigation is still underway to determine the reasons why the 18-wheeler crashed.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles or people were involved.

The Troy Police Department, Bell County Sheriff's Department and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene. Cleanup of the scene lasted for most of the day, and the service road was cleared for traffic in the late afternoon hours.