One Leon County fugitive apprehended, another still at large

Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 12, 2021
The U.S. Marshalls office has confirmed that one of two escaped Leon County fugitives has been apprehended.

36-year old Kevin Anthony Kahler, originally charged with burglary of a building, was caught at noon on Thursday, August 12 at the Knight's Inn in Brenham.

The fugitive was found with narcotics on him, but the .45 caliber pistol, from a truck that Kahler stole, was not on him. A magistrate judge remanded Kahler to the Leon County Sheriff's office.

33-year old Kevin Webb is still at large, and the Leon County Sheriff's office has increased the cash reward to $3500 for his capture.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 536-2749.

